'Disgust & Shame Is All That Is Left': Gautam Gambhir On Palghar Mob-lynching

Former Indian cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir condemned the mob lynching of three men in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday.

Palghar mob-lynching

Former Indian cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday condemned the mob lynching of three men in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Taking to the microblogging site, Gambhir called the incident as 'most inhuman and barbaric act'. Earlier on Thursday night, three men were allegedly lynched to death by a mob of 200 people in Gadchinchle in Maharashtra's Palghar district, as they were suspected to be thieves.

CM Uddhav reacts

Acting on the Palghar mob-lynching incident, CM Uddhav Thackeray, on Sunday, stated that the culprits who attacked the two Sadhus, their driver and the police personnel, have been arrested. He added that police personnel arrested all culprits on April 17 itself- the day of the crime. Police have questioned 110- of which 101 have been sent to police custody till 30 April and 9 minors have been sent to a juvenile shelter home. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has ordered a high-level probe into the incident. 

3 men lynched by a mob

Sources said that the three men reportedly from Nashik were travelling in a car on Thursday when they were stopped by a group. A police vehicle from the Kasa police station was also attacked and policemen were beaten up - injuring police officials. Reports state that the deceased men have been identified as Sushilgiri Maharaj, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri, and Nilesh Telwade. The mob reportedly pelted stones at the victims' car, before all three men were pulled out of the car and beaten with sticks and rods. Kasa police have arrested 110 villagers about the incident and cases have been registered under multiple sections of IPC.

