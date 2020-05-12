DMK Opposes 10th Grade Exams, Says Govt Should Revoke The Exam Notification Immediately

The coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown apparently happened when the 10th exams and +2 exams were scheduled to happen. The government postponed the exams as the lockdown was announced by the Centre. After nearly a two months lockdown, the school education minister of Tamil Nadu KA Sengottiyan today announced the time table for the 10th board exams from 1st of June to 12th June, one pending +1 exam on 2nd of June and one for +2 which is scheduled for 4th June.

READ | 'Coming Back To Power In Tamil Nadu Will Remain A Dream If TASMACs Opened': Rajinikanth

However, the minister said that the govt didn't decide about the reopening of schools yet and the exams will happen by following all the social distancing norms. The minister also announced the date of valuation of all the exams during the press conference which happened at the Secretariat. Meanwhile, the DMK president MK Stalin has opposed the decision of the government to conduct the exams for the school students at this point of time.

READ | 10th Board Exam Dates Announced By Tamil Nadu DCE, To Start On June 1, 2020

'It is unnecessary'

In a brief statement, Stalin said "It is unnecessary to conduct these exams now as people are in a mode of panic with the rise in cases everyday. This will increase panic among parents and students can't focus on their studies, they'll will be under unnecessary pressure.This will also affect the teachers badly." The opposition leader also asked the government to change the decision and revoke the exam notification immediately. However, the government is firm in its decision as of now.

READ | Tamil Nadu CM Urges PM Modi To Restrict Air, Train Travel From Chennai Amid Spike In Cases

READ | Tamil Nadu: Water Tanker, Bus Collide At Karur-Salem Highway, 25 Injuries Reported