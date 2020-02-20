DMK Stages Walkout Of Tamil Nadu Assembly, Stalin Cites Govt's Stance On CAA Unclear

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), on Thursday, walked out of the Tamil Nadu Assembly expressing disappointment after the ruling party, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) failed to provide a concrete answer on the state government's stance over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The DMK president, MK Stalin said that the party expected a decision on the demand for a resolution against CAA, but they were not satisfied with the stance and thus walked out of the Assembly. He added that the Tamil Nadu "government is subservient to BJP."

This is the second walkout by the chief opposition party this week. The party members of the DMK had earlier staged a walkout after the speaker of the House denied them permission to move a resolution against CAA.

Chennai has witnessed intense protests against the CAA, NPR, and NRC. Thousands of people belonging to different Muslim groups gathered in Washermenpet to protest and march towards the Assembly. The protests turned violent after the protestors and the police clashed. Four police personnel - a woman joint commissioner, two women constables, and a sub-inspector -- were injured in stone-pelting, the police said, even as reports emerged that some protesters were also hurt.

Earlier on Sunday, the DMK had sent over 2 crore forms collected as part of an anti-CAA signature campaign by the party-led Secular Progressive Alliance in Tamil Nadu to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Opposition members including DMK, Congress, and MDMK had organized a week-long signature campaign from February 2 demanding the Centre to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

The signature campaign was announced by DMK President MK Stalin at a meeting of alliance party leaders in January. While stating on Sunday, DMK had stated that two crore signatures were received during the campaign and were sent to the President. "The signatures reflected the sentiments of the people against the CAA, NRC, and NPR. Tamil Nadu is hopeful that the President would recommend withdrawal of CAA to safeguard democracy and Constitution...," the statement said.

