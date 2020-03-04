Noida School Students Who Were Sent To Isolation, Test Negative For Coronavirus

Students and their family members from a Noida based Shri Ram Millenium chain of schools, on Wednesday, tested Negative for Coronavirus. The school had sent out a message to the parents stating that it has received confirmation from the Chief Minister's Office and the D.M. of Gautambudh Nagar about the test reports coming out negative.

The school also informed that all the students and their family members will stay under home quarantine for the next 14 days as they are advised to remain under observation.

The message from the school read as, "Dear Parents, Namaste! We have received confirmation from the C.M.O. and D.M. Gautam Budh Nagar, that the results of the Coronavirus test have come in and are negative for all the children and family members. They are all under home quarantine for the next 14 days as they need to be under observation. We are really happy that all members of our Shri family are safe and we pray for their good health. Thank you for all your support."

The Noida campus of the school was shut down after a student's parent had tested positive of Coronavirus. Post which, officials from health ministry reached the school to sanitize the campus as well as take samples for further tests.

'The school building is being sanitized'

According to screenshots of Whatsapp messages being circulated online, the student's parent had thrown a birthday party on February 28 and several other students of the school had participated in the celebrations. Gautam Budh Nagar CMO Dr. Anurag Bharghav said he reached the Noida school after the department received the reports.

"The school building is being sanitised and blood tests of five families have been sent for examination," the CMO said.

Bharghav said the five families had attended the birthday party, which was hosted by the man who tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Bharghav added that the man had found out that he was infected with coronavirus only after the birthday party.

