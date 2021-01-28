Doctor's Wife Disrupts Live Stream As He Gets Vaccine Without Her; 'will Do Aisi Ki Taisi'

A video clip showing Delhi-based senior doctor and Padma Shri recipient KK Aggarwal having a phone conversation with his wife "over his plan to get vaccinated" against COVID-19 has gone viral on social media. In the video, being widely shared on social media, the cardiologist, seen sitting in a car, was streaming live on the web when he gets a call from his wife, who gets angry over him not telling her about his plan to get vaccinated.

Doctor's wife gets angry

The doctor tells her that he had gone to enquire about the vaccination which was to happen at a later date. "Main pata karne gaya tha aap logon ka, vo keh rahe the 'khaali hai, lagwa lo', toh maine lagwa li (I just went to check. They said you can get it done. So I got it)." The doctor's wife then repeatedly asked him, "Why didn't you take me with you?" The doctor tried to end the conversation by saying that he is live on camera but the wife responded by saying, "Main abhi live aa ke tumhari aisi ki taisi karti hun"

According to media reports, Dr Aggarwal had live-streamed himself when he received the COVID-19 vaccine on January 23. The video has been shared widely across Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp and has left netizens in splits.

Dr KK Aggarwal of Delhi,Past president of the Indian Medical Association, took vaccine without informing his wife.His wife came to know from his live TV interview. Her call in the middle of the interview.👇

— Sumra (@Sumra_tweets) January 27, 2021

'Laughter is the best medicine'

A statement was issued from his unverified Twitter handle. "I am aware of a video of myself that is doing the rounds and I am glad I provided people with a moment of levity in these tough times, after all, laughter is the best medicine," the statement reads.

The statement issued by the doctor further said, "While you may have enjoyed a laugh at my expense, at something which was nothing but my wife's concern towards my health and safety, I would urge each of you to take the vaccine when you get the chance."

"I am happy to learn that this episode educated millions on the importance of the vaccine, something that has been my mission as a doctor. I truly believe and I am sure all of you agree that not taking the vaccine is a bigger laughing matter," he added.

