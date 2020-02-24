Trumps Arrive In Agra To See Taj Mahal; Greeted By UP CM Yogi And Thousands Of Performers

United States President Donald President along with his family have landed in Agra to visit The Taj Mahal. The Trumps were received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel at the Kheria airport upon their arrival from Ahmedabad. However, the two leaders will not accompany the US President and First Lady Melania Trump to the Taj Mahal.

Trump’s convoy's route from the airport to the Taj Mahal is about 13 km, and will be dotted by thousands of artists who will welcome him with special performances. Over 3,000 artists participating at 16 different points and 21 stages have been built to showcase the culture of the state.

Massive billboards greeting the US President and reflecting the bonhomie between him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been put up in Agra along the road. Cutouts of Trump and PM Modi have been placed under pillars and lamp posts leading to the east gate of Taj Mahal from where Trump will be entering.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greeted by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandnben Patel at Agra as they depart to see the Taj Mahal

Massive security arrangements have been made ahead of his visit to Agra. 10,000 security personnel have been deployed for the Trump family’s security. On VIP routes, locals can’t move their vehicles as the routes have been shut since 2 PM. All the petrol pumps which come under the route will also be closed.

Guides have been stationed to help the US President at Taj Mahal and elaborate about the facts of the historic monument which is also among the seven wonders of the world.

Prior to his arrival in Agra, the US President attended the grand event 'Namaste Trump' which had attracted thousands of locals to Motera Stadium. Addressing a massive crowd at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event, Trump in his speech elaborated the friendship of India and the US by quoting one of the most celebrated spiritual leaders of India, Swami Vivekananda. Trump said, "It is your faith and strength of a free society, your confidence in your own people, trust in your own citizens and respect for the dignity of every person that makes the United States and India such a natural beautiful endearing friendship.

