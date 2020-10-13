Donald Trump's Indian 'megafan' Dies Of Cardiac Arrest Over US Prez Contracting COVID-19

Bussa Krishna Raju, a farmer who "spent sleepless nights, starving and praying" for the United States President Donald Trump's recovery from COVID-19, died of cardiac arrest in Medak on Sunday. According to his friends, the 33-year-old was worried a lot and also upset for the past few days after learning that Trump and his wife had contracted the Coronavirus infection. A close associate said Raju was a die-hard fan of US President Trump.

'He prayed for Trump's recovery'

"He had installed a six-feet statue of the United States President Donald Trump last year and used to worship him. He was upset when he learned about Trump testing positive for the COVID-19. He spent sleepless nights, starved and prayed for the US President Trump's recovery for the past three-four days. He died of cardiac arrest today around noon," news agency ANI quoted one of his close aides as saying.

According to several media reports, a few days ago, Trump's 'superfan' had posted a tearful video on his Facebook page wishing for his idol’s recovery from COVID-19 that has killed more than 1 million people worldwide. According to Sanjay Kumar, a relative, Krishna suddenly collapsed at home while having tea on Sunday and he passed away en route to the hospital. Krishna, who hailed from the remote Konne village in Telangana's Jangaon district had been offering prayers to Trump for the past four years, his family said.

'Krishna was having only one meal a day'

"He had also unveiled a six-feet tall statue of the US president which he had installed at his house on June 14 last year, on Trump's birthday," they added. Krishna started worshipping the US President as he was a strong leader and he liked his "bold attitude." People in his village used to call him as 'Trump Krishna'

Sanjay Kumar claimed he was under depression and staying alone in his room for the past several days. "He was having only one meal a day and was crying a lot," he said. Krishna's last rites were performed on Sunday night in Toopran, he said. According to the family, his ambition was to meet Trump and he wanted to offer his hair just like devotees do (tonsuring their head as a respect to God)

(With agency inputs)