Donald Trump's Megafan Became Insomniac, Starved Himself For Days Over US Prez's Health

Telangana’s Bussa Krishna Raju, who made a temple to worship Donald Trump had "spent sleepless nights, starving and praying" for the US President's recovery from COVID-19 and later died of cardiac arrest in Medak on Sunday.

According to his mother, the 33-year-old farmer was very worried and upset for the past few days after learning that Trump and his wife had contracted Coronavirus. A close associate said Raju was a huge fan of Trump.

Bussa Krishna’s mother said, "For the past four years, my son had been worshipping Donald Trump. It all started when he had a dream of Donald Trump. He then built his statue at Jangaon of Warangal, where we previously stayed. A few days ago, he learned that the President tested COVID-19 positive, after which he was in a deep shock."

"He was starving, spending sleepless nights and praying for Trump's recovery. On Saturday night, he was awake till late and slept in the morning hours. That very day, he woke up around 11 am and collapsed. We rushed him to the nearest hospital immediately but the doctors said he had died due to cardiac arrest," his mother added.

Bussa Krishna Raju’s mother-in-law said, he called her and told that he was not feeling well as Trump's health was not good. She said Raju worshipped Trump and considered him as a god.

'He worshipped Trump as god'

Narrating his devotion to Trump, late Raju’s mother-in-law M Jaya said, "He called up one day and asked me for some money for the construction of a temple in the name of Trump and he built a statue of Trump in it to worship Trump whom he considered as a god. He even told that Trump will take care of his son. Later he invited me for the inauguration of the temple he constructed," M Jaya said.

"He had been performing prayers for the last four years. He called me last month and told me he was feeling sad and not able to eat anything as Trump was not keeping well. Five days back I received a call that he was not keeping well and on Sunday I got to know that he is no more," added Jaya.

Meanwhile, Ashok, uncle of deceased said Raju was a healthy man but he became weak ever since he heard about Trump’s condition. He was worried and mentally stressed even though Trump had tested negative. Ashok said Raju was going paranoid about Trump's health and suddenly on Sunday between 11.00 and 11.30 he died due to cardiac arrest.

"His aim was that US President Donald Trump should stay healthy and be America's President for the next term and with that he started fasting. From the last six months, he was trying to go the USA. When he asked us for financial support, we told him that we will give once he gets a visa. He tried to meet Trump when he came to Delhi and Gujarat but unfortunately, he couldn't meet," added Ashok.

'Krishna suffered from hypotension'

Bussa Krishna Raju’s family doctor Pradeep Simha, Managing director of Sushma Hospital in Tupran said the family of the deceased had sought his advice last week as Krishna was not eating properly and was insomniac. When asked for the reason he stated that 'America's President had tested positive for Coronavirus'. Dr Simha said Raju suffered hypotension which led to cardiac arrest and could not be saved as he had become extremely weak.

"As Bussa Krishna was a young man, I asked his family to give some good food and make him understand that corona is a common thing now and Trump will get well soon. He suffered from hypotension and then cardiac arrest occurred. His family members got him here immediately. We tried our best but could not save him. He stopped all the solid food and was on liquid diet. For the last three day, he stopped taking liquids too. His body was dehydrated when I saw him. With this it was clear that he had hypotension and cardiac arrest," said Dr Pradeep.

