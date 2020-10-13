Trump Throws Face Mask In Florida Rally; Doctor Says 'tested Negative On Consecutive Days'

Just a week after his release from the hospital, US President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail for the first time since contracting the coronavirus. His doctor released a statement that he has tested negative for the virus on "consecutive days." However, the dates of Trump testing negative were not provided.

As Trump reached the venue of the rally in Florida, he showed his face mask to the crowd and threw it. Trump said, “It's great to be back in my home state, Florida, to make my official return to the campaign trail," Trump declared in front of a crowd of thousands of supporters, standing shoulder-to-shoulder, mostly without masks, despite the ongoing pandemic. “I am so energized by your prayers and humbled by your support," he added.

Watch the video here:

Earlier on Monday, taking to Twitter, Trump had claimed that he not only defeated the “crazy horrible China virus” but was also “immune” to it now. This tweet was later removed by Twitter, stating that it is “misleading and potentially harmful” information about COVID-19. This came after his interview with Fox News, wherein Trump first made the immunity claim saying that he was “feeling good” and was ready to get out of the “basement.” Trump's decision to so quickly return to the campaign trail drew criticism from Biden and other Democrats.

Statement from his doctor

After Air Force One lifted off from Joint Base Andrews, the president's doctor released an update on his health that said Trump had tested negative for the virus — and had done so on consecutive days. His doctor, Navy Cmdr. Scott Conley said that the tests, taking in conjunction with other data, including viral load, have led him to conclude that Trump was not contagious.

However, until October 10th, the White House was not ready to answer the question as to when Trump tested negative. “Yeah, I’m not going to give you a detailed readout with timestamps every time the president’s tested,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters last weekend. The answer could help fill in vital details about the course of the president’s illness as well as when he may have been contagious and others to whom he may have been exposed. And the White House refusal to answer makes it hard not to wonder what they’re hiding, given other details they’ve shared.

Trump tested positive on October 2

United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the Coronavirus on October 2 after one of the President's close aide got infected with the virus. Taking to Twitter, the 74-year-old President said that he will begin his quarantine and recovery process immediately with his wife. "We will get through this TOGETHER!," Trump had said.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

