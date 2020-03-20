PM Modi Thanks Jhulan Goswami & Poonam Yadav For Whole-heartedly Supporting 'Janta Curfew'

PM Narendra Modi came forward and hailed two great bowlers of the Indian women's Cricket Team, pacer Jhulan Goswami and spinner Poonam Yadav for lending their support to the 'Janta Curfew' which will be observed on Sunday to tackle the deadly COVID-19 that has spread its tentacles all over the world.

READ: PM Narendra Modi thanks Harsha Bhogle & Ravi Shastri for supporting 'Janta Curfew'

'Act speedily and methodically': PM Modi

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Jhulan Goswami had written that it is time for everyone to act as responsible countrymen and act on the advice of PM Narendra Modi. She then urged everyone to unite, self-quarantine, and fight the Coronavirus pandemic to which PM Modi replied that speed and precision have been the forte of these excellent players and that the time has come for India to act speedily and methodically to combat COVID-19.

Speed and precision have been the forte of these excellent players. Time for India to act speedily and methodically to combat COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCoronahttps://t.co/qhPXfi1fq8https://t.co/NdxGxm4gXa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2020

Meanwhile, leg-spinner Poonam Yadav, who had played an instrumental role in India reaching the finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 went on to mention that these players have turned the ball on the pitch and have made India win and that they are now appealing everyone to turn the tide against Coronavirus. The Prime Minister also tagged the star Indian cricketers which included the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav.

On the pitch, these people turned the ball and made India win. Now, they’re all appealing to us to turn the tide against Coronavirus.



Let’s all come together! #IndiaFightsCoronahttps://t.co/vPDxq0yGD1https://t.co/LFoX3TUq1Dhttps://t.co/BTiNuKhmjQhttps://t.co/Fhu4jh9iOy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2020

READ: 'Let's keep Corona out!': PM Modi lauds Paralympian Deepa Malik's support to Janta Curfew

Janta Curfew on March 22

Addressing the nation on Thursday, PM Modi said, "Today, I ask you all for you support to implement the Janta Curfew. Janta Curfew is a curfew of the people and by the people implemented by the people itself. This Sunday, that is after two days - March 22, morning 7 am to 9 pm in the night, all citizens should follow the Janta Curfew."

Furthermore, he added, "With the Janta Curfew in force, people should move out of their homes, avoid taking the roads, not gather in societies and stay at home. However, people associated with important duties can go out. The success of Janta Curfew on March 22 and its experience will prepare us for the upcoming challenges. I also urge the state governments to ensure that citizens follow the Janta Curfew."

READ: PM Modi joins hands with 'explosive batsmen' to fight COVID-19 crisis

READ: 'Time for another partnership': Fans roar in unison at PM Modi's response to Yuvraj & Kaif