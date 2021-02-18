Double Engine Govt Of Centre, Assam Made Effort To Reduce Geographical, Cultural Gaps: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated multiple development projects in Assam on Thursday via video conferencing. He said to reduce the geographical and cultural gaps the double engine government of Centre and Assam has made an effort and the physical and cultural integrity of the entire North East including Assam has been strengthened over the years. Distance between will be Assam and Meghalaya will be only 19-20 km, he added. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were also present at the event.

"In the past few years, the double engine government of Centre and Assam made an effort to reduce the geographical and cultural gaps of this entire region. Distance between Assam and Meghalaya is around 250 kms by road. In the future, it will only be 19-20 kms. This bridge will also prove to be significant for the international movement of traffic to other nations," said PM Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of a bridge between Dhubri, Assam and Phulbari, Meghalaya.

The programme aimed at providing seamless connectivity to the eastern parts of India and includes various development activities for the people living around River Brahmaputra and River Barak.

Prime Minister said that the work related to the connectivity on the Brahmaputra should have been done earlier. Because of this, connectivity in Assam and North East remained a challenge. With the blessings of Mahabahu Brahmaputra, now rapid work is being done in this direction

PM Modi stated, "Mahabahu Brahmaputra program has been started today to enrich the gift that many rivers have received in Assam including the Brahmaputra and Barak. This program will strengthen water connectivity across the region through the waters of the Brahmaputra".

PM added that now Assam's development is also a priority, efforts are being made day and night for this. Steps have been taken one by one to reestablish multi-modal connectivity of Assam in the last 5 years.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said through this bridge Assam and Meghalaya will have a direct connection with West Bengal.

"Assam and Meghalaya will have a direct connection with West Bengal through this bridge. The 55 km-long road construction from Serampore in West Bengal to Dhubri, Assam will begin this October. It will save the distance and time needed to travel to Bhutan and Bangladesh," said Gadkari.

Dhubri Phulbari Bridge

The bridge is supposed to be built with a total cost of approximately Rs 4,997 crores and will meet the long-standing demand of the people from Assam & Meghalaya who were depending on ferry services to travel between the two banks of the river. The proposed Dhubri Phulbari Bridge will be located on NH-127B, originating from Srirampur on NH-27 (East-West Corridor), and terminating at Nongstoin on NH-106 in Meghalaya. It will connect Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari, Tura, Rongram and Rongjeng in Meghalaya. PM Modi launched projects worth Rs 3,231 cr in Assam.

