PM Modi To Address NASSCOM Webinar Concerning Effective Implementation Of Budget 2021-22

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a webinar for consultation on the roadmap for effective implementation of Union Budget 2021-22 in the infrastructure sector today at 4 pm. According to the PMO release, the webinar will witness the participation of more than 200 panellists including representatives of major financial institutions and funds concessionaires and contractors, consultants and subject matter experts.

With the focus on advanced technology, panellists will share their ideas on improving the quality and pace of infrastructure development and attracting more investments in the sector. Ongoing consultations have also been planned with stakeholders on the implementation of the finalized strategy, the release said.

PM Modi to Address NASSCOM event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF) via video conferencing, on Wednesday. The 29th edition of NTLF is being organised from February 17 to 19. It is the flagship event of the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM).

'Shaping the future towards a better normal', is the theme of this year's event. The event will host 1,600 participants from more than 30 countries and over 30 products will be showcased during the three-days of talks.

PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday has invited every countryman to share their inspiring stories in the field of art, culture and tourism for the next episode of his radio programme "Mann Ki Baat". Even in the last month's episode, topics related to art, culture and tourism were highlighted. The programme which is held on the last Sunday of every month will take place on February 28 this time.

The statement added, "Send us your suggestions on the themes or issues you want the Prime Minister to speak about in the upcoming Mann Ki Baat episode. Share your views in this Open Forum or alternatively you can also dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 and record your message for the Prime Minister in either Hindi or English."

