PM Narendra Modi, Khaali Peeli & '83: Movies To Release In Theatres During Unlock 5.0

Unlock 5.0 is around the corners with cinema halls all set to reopen following only 50% occupancy from October 15. Many movies are set to release in theatres in October including Tamil movie KaPaeRanasingam and Hollywood films like My Spy, Force of Nature and The Rental. Here is a list of all the Bollywood movies that have confirmed to be released in theatres in October and the following months. Take a look.

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi is a biopic on the current Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. The movie features Vivek Oberoi in the titular role. The film which was already released on May 24, 2019, will see a re-release on October 15 this year. The cinema halls are all set to re-open from October 15, following guidelines released by the government of India in accordance with the Unlock 5.0. The film is directed by Omung Kumar.

Khaali Peeli

Khaali Peeli is a Bollywood film that has Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter as the lead characters. The movie is directed by Maqbool Khan under the production banner of Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie was released to stream on Zee Plex from October 2, 2020, onwards. However, now the film has been confirmed amongst the first lot of films to be released under the Unlock 5.0 in India. Khaali Peeli would be coming to theatres on October 16.

Ranveer Singh's '83

'83 the film is based on the real-life inspiring story of former cricketer Kapil Dev who was also the skipper of the Indian Cricket Team when India won the 1983 World Cup. The film is all set to release on Christmas this year in the theatres across India. In the movie, Ranveer Singh will be seen essaying the role of Kapil Dev. The film is directed by Kabir Khan. The film will also be featuring Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev's wife, along with Adinath Kothare, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. While Ranveer's other movie Sooryavanshi will release next year.

A report by Mumbai mirror quoted Bollywood trade analyst, Komal Nahta estimating that movies like Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Indoo Ki Jawani, and Tuesdays and Fridays might also be the next to release around Diwali this year. However, an official confirmation is yet awaited. Diwali falls on November 14 this year. So these movies could be expected to release during the next month.

Promo Image courtesy: Taran Adarsh Twitter

