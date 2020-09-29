Rajnath Singh Launches DISC 4 Challenge; IDEX4Fauji To Connect Forces & Startups

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday attended the virtual launch of the 'Defense India Start-up Challenge 4' and 'iDEX4Fauji', talking about how Indian startups and security forces could work together to bring revolutionary changes in modernising the forces. 'iDEX4Fauji' is an initiative launched by the Centre to connect the forces on ground with the startups to facilitate idea-sharing and innovation.

"In order to utilise innovative ideas of startups and the forces, 'iDEX4Fauji' is being launched. In this, the views of our military innovators will be presented. 'iDEX4Fauji' in itself, is special in the sense that this initiative will connect our forces with the innovators on the ground, the entrepreneurs and start-ups," said Defense Minister Rajnath Singh during the launch.

DISC-4 challenge launched

Rajnath Singh also launched the DISC-4 Challenge in which 11 new Challenges will be presented to the innovators covering all the needs of the forces. "In less than two years, iDEX has begun to bring remarkable results. This is a positive sign in the direction of innovation. Seeing the unprecedented progress of iDEX has boosted my confidence in Indian start-ups," he said.

"I had conversations with some DISC winners at Def Expo 2020, and before Def-Connect 2019, many of whom are still with us today. I saw how efficiently they built defence equipment. In the three rounds of DISC so far, more than 700 start-ups and innovators have registered their participation, out of which 58 participants were selected for innovation grants under 'Support for Prototype and research kickstart' (SPARK)," he said.

Rajnath Singh also stated that there was no shortage of talent in the country, adding that the gap between talent and innovation would be successfully bridged with the help of the 'iDEX' platform. "This effort also provides a strong foundation for innovation and R&D to industries. We are well aware of the use and impact of technology in a rapidly changing world. Due to this, changes are taking place in almost all areas of the country and the world. It is even more important in the defence sector," said Rajnath Singh.

"The 'DISC-4' challenge, moving ahead from its earlier editions, will surely promote innovation and development in the country. Similarly, the 'iDEX4Fauji' initiative will ensure the participation of personnel of our forces in this campaign," he said.

