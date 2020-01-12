Dr. Subramanian Swamy Requests PM Modi To Rename Victoria Memorial As 'Rani Jhansi Smarak'

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi beginning his 2-day Kolkata visit, Dr. Subramanian Swamy on Sunday welcomed the Prime Minister's statement about reviewing the history.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Dr. Swamy urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement his statement by renaming Victoria Memorial as Rani Jhansi Smarak Mahal. Adding further, the leader also recalled the British Queen Victoria taking over India after the betrayal of Rani Jhansi in 1857 and how the British under her regime looted India for 90 years.

I welcome Namo’s statement in Kolkata that History as we know should be reviewed. He should implement that statement by re- naming Victoria Memorial as Rani Jhansi Smarak Mahal. Queen Victoria took over India after the betrayal of Rani Jhani in 1857 and looted India for 90 years — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) January 12, 2020

BJP Delegation meets PM Modi

A BJP delegation led by state BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him of the work done by the party to spread awareness in West Bengal about the recent changes in the citizenship law and their "imperatives" for the country. The delegation met Narendra Modi at Raj Bhawan.

Talking about the delegation's meeting with the Prime Minister, a senior BJP leader said, "We had a very good meeting with the Prime Minister. We have shown him the photographs of massive rallies that are taking place across the State in support of the CAA."

PM Modi meets West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Upon arriving in West Bengal on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. The official Twitter handle of the Prime Minister's office also tweeted about the high-profile meeting between the Prime Minister and West Bengal CM.

PM Modi's travel itinerary

Apart from attending the Kolkata Port Trust event, PM Modi visited the four heritage buildings on January 11, where he dedicated to the nation, four refurbished heritage buildings in the city including the old Currency Building, the Belvedere House, the Metcalfe House, and the Victoria Memorial Hall.

The Ministry of Information & Cultural Affairs has renovated these four iconic galleries and refurbished them with new exhibitions while curating the old galleries. After a night stay at the Raj Bhawan, Prime Minister Modi will also participate in the celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust on Sunday.

He will be handing over a cheque of Rs 501 crore towards the final installment to meet the deficit of pension fund of retired and existing employees of the Kolkata Port Trust. Following these events, PM will head back to Delhi on the afternoon of 12 January.

