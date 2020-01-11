Excited PM Modi Posts Stunning Kolkata Bird's-eye View Pre-landing; Here's What's In Store

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his 'excitement' upon landing in Kolkata for a 2-day visit on Saturday. The Prime Minister took to his official Instagram handle and posted a spectacular view of Kolkata as from his aircraft before it landed.

The photo captures a stunning view of the City of Joy, including one of its most stories monuments - the Victoria Memorial - in all its glory, as well as the city's tallest building - the 42.

Upon landing on Saturday afternoon, Prime Minister Modi was greeted by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and other officials. The Prime Minister is visiting Kolkata as a Chief Guest in the 150th-anniversary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust.

West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Kolkata. He is on a two-day visit to Kolkata, to take part in 150th anniversary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust. pic.twitter.com/vqkjT4e3Uh — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2020

Calling Ramakrishna Mission to be a special place, earlier in the day Prime Minister Modi had also taken to his official Twitter handle and expressed 'excitement' for his 2-day Kolkata visit. He also stated that he would be delighted to be spending time at the Ramakrishna Mission on Swami Vivekananda’s Jayanti (Birth Anniversary).

I am excited to be in West Bengal today and tomorrow. I am delighted to be spending time at the Ramakrishna Mission and that too when we mark Swami Vivekananda’s Jayanti. There is something special about that place. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2020

PM Modi meets West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Upon arriving in West Bengal on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.

The official Twitter handle of the Prime Minister's office also tweeted about the high-profile meeting between the Prime Minister and West Bengal CM.

PM Modi's travel itinerary

Apart from attending the Kolkata Port Trust event, PM Modi shall also visit heritage buildings on January 11, where he will dedicate to the nation four refurbished heritage buildings in the city including the old Currency Building, the Belvedere House, the Metcalfe House, and the Victoria Memorial Hall.

The Ministry of Information & Cultural Affairs has renovated these four iconic galleries and refurbished them with new exhibitions while curating the old galleries. After a night stay at the Raj Bhawan, Prime Minister Modi will also participate in the celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust on Sunday.

He will be handing over a cheque of Rs 501 crore towards the final installment to meet the deficit of pension fund of retired and existing employees of the Kolkata Port Trust. Following these events, PM will head back to Delhi on the afternoon of 12 January.

