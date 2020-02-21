DRDO's Anti-drone System To Be Deployed During Trump's Visit After Successful Trial

At a time when drones are being used by Pakistan-based terror groups against India, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed an indigenous anti-drone system that has successfully destroyed UAVs during trials. The system is also being deployed for security of the US President Donald Trump during his forthcoming visit to India.

"The DRDO system successfully neutralised an incoming drone during trials using its kill system. The counter-drone system has capabilities to both detect and destroy drones in the air," government sources said.

Almost all security agencies including the Air Force, Army, paramilitary forces and those involved in VVIP security are looking at acquiring anti-drone systems after the terror groups and others started using them. Over the recent past, there have been instances of smuggling of small arms and narcotics using drones which can carry 3-4 kilograms of weight and can fly at very low heights.

The DRDO counter-drone system was first deployed to provide security cover to the Republic Day Parade this year which was attended by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other dignitaries. The system is being deployed in Ahmedabad for the Modi-Trump roadshow where they would be tasked to thwart any aerial threat from drones, the Gujarat Police had stated on Thursday.

A number of instances of drones being used for smuggling weapons have been taking place along the riverine borders with Pakistan in Punjab and Jammu where small drones fly at a very low height and drop supplies, sources said. Border Security Force troops have also shot down some of the drones coming from Pakistan.

'Namaste, President Trump'

India is set to roll out the red carpet for the visit of US President Donald Trump on February 24-25. Trump and PM Modi would participate in a grand roadshow in Ahmedabad and also tour the Sabarmati Ashram, during his visit. They will also inaugurate the newly-built Motera cricket stadium, which is going to be the largest cricket stadium in the world. The US President will visit Agra as well.

The grand roadshow, planned along a 10-km decked-up stretch from the Ahmedabad airport to the Sabarmati Ashram, will have both President Trump and PM Modi leading the crowd in the latter's home state Gujarat. The US President would then visit the Sabarmati Ashram, which served as an epicentre of the country's freedom struggle during Mahatma Gandhi's stay there. They will also address a big crowd in the largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

The event was named as 'Kem Cho Trump' by the locals in the anticipation of his visit to the state. However, the Centre after due consideration and to give a national theme to the event renamed it as 'Namaste, President Trump'. This will be Donald Trump's first-ever visit to India as US President.

