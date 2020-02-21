Trump Says Will Talk 'business' With PM Modi As 'India's Tariffs Highest In The World'

Ahead of his much-speculated visit to India, US President Donald Trump reiterated his feelings towards India's trade tariffs for the US stating that they were one of the 'highest' in the world. President Trump who is all set to visit India on February 24-25 had previously as well remarked that 'India has not treated us fairly' in the context of bilateral trade deals between the two countries. He, however, had also signalled towards a 'very big trade deal' with India after the Presidential elections.

'I really like Prime Minister Modi'

"Great new trade deals like we've been doing, I'm going to India next week. I will talk on trade. They've been hitting us hard for many many years, but I really like Prime Minister Modi. So we have to talk a little business. They've been hitting us hard. They give us tariffs, one of the highest in the world," said Trump at an event in Colorado.

President Trump also shared excitement regarding his visit to India stating that he was very excited for the '6-10 million people' who were going to come for his roadshow all the way to the Motera Stadium. Trump also joked that he will never be 'satisfied' with a crowd of 10 million if they can fit only 60,000 in their stadium. "I am getting spoiled," he remarked.

Around two lakh people are expected to line up along the 22-km route of the roadshow of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad on February 24, an official said on Thursday. Trump, who will be on a two-day visit to India, along with First Lady Melania Trump, is expected to attend an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad along the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' function that was held in Texas for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September last year.

