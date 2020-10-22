Nag Anti-tank Missile Ready For Induction Into Army After Successful Final Trial By DRDO

In a major boost to the defence sector, India on Thursday, October 22, has successfully carried out the final trial of the Nag anti-tank guided missile. The test was carried out at 6:45 am at the Pokhran field firing ranges in Rajasthan and the weapon system is now ready for induction into the Indian Army, according to DRDO.

"India today successfully carried out the final trial of the DRDO-developed NAG anti-tank guided missile with a warhead. The test was carried out at 6:45 am at the Pokhran field firing ranges in Rajasthan," Defence Research and Development Organisation officials told news agency ANI.

READ | BrahMos successfully test-fired: Five important missile tests in last two months

READ | IAF congratulates DRDO on successfully test-firing of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

About the Nag missile

The Missile system is now ready for induction into the Indian Army which has been looking for such a missile system to take down the enemy tanks and other armoured vehicles, the DRDO said. The NAG Missile system fired from a Nag Missile Carrier (NAMICA) can take the targets at ranges of 4 to 7 kilometres and is fitted with an advanced seeker to home on to its target, it added. The third-generation anti-tank guided missile has top attack capabilities that can efficiently engage and destroy all known enemy tanks during night and day time. The Army needs third-generation ATGMs with a strike range of over 2.5km with fire and forget capabilities. It also requires them to provide its mechanised infantry units to carry them on their Russian BMP vehicles.

The Indian army is currently using second-generation Milan 2T and Konkur ATGMs and has been looking for about third-generation missiles. These missiles are important for stopping advancing enemy tanks. The Defence Ministry in 2018 had cleared the acquisition of 300 Nag missiles and 25 NAMICAs for the Indian Army.

India today successfully carried out the final trial of the DRDO-developed Nag anti-tank guided missile with a warhead. The test was carried out at 6:45 am at the Pokhran field firing ranges in Rajasthan. — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2020

Photos of the successful final trial of Nag anti-tank guided missile conducted earlier today. The missile is now ready for induction into the armed forces. https://t.co/46RASrwfD2 pic.twitter.com/DI1FXrGlfS — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2020

READ | India successfully test-fires naval version of BrahMos missile

READ | Azerbaijan accuses Armenian forces of killing 13, injuring over 50 in missile attack

(With ANI inputs)