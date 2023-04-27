Drone Intrusion Attempt Busted Along Border In Amritsar, 2 Kg Heroin Recovered

The Border Security Force shot down another rogue Drone intrusion attempt near the Amritsar sector in Punjab, moreover, a suspected bag with 2 Kg heroin was also recovered from the location, informed BSF officials. The incident happened at village Dhanoe Kalan, Border Outpost (BOP) in Pulmoran, Amritsar.

“Amritsar BSF Sector seized a Pakistani Drone and around 2kg heroin at village Dhanoe Kalan, BOP Pulmoran,” said BSF.

Three-fold increase in Drone sightings

On April 15 BSF troops recovered more than three kilograms of heroin, allegedly airdropped by a Pakistani drone, near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar, an official said.

Notably until December 2022, there was a three-fold increase in the number of Drone Sightings compared to 2021. Besides this data collated by the BSF, which is mandated to guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border, the drone sighting incidents have quadrupled as compared to 2020 when 77 UAVs — a major source of smuggling arms and ammunition, as well as drugs into India — were observed along the Pakistan border.

The BSF in a sector-wise breakup stated a maximum of 164 drones were spotted in Amritsar, 96 in Gurdaspur, 84 in Ferozpur, and 25 in Abohar districts. The Drones are leveraged to smuggle weapons, narcotics, and explosives into India from across the border in Pakistan, said a BSF official. The increased number of events of Drones used for transporting terror across the border was brought to the notice of Home Minister Amit Shah in a security review meeting recently. While the BSF which mans the international order said they have been able to chase away the Drones flying from the other side of the Border, the State police and the intelligence agencies didn’t concur with the assessment.

