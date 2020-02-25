Dropped From Delhi School Visit, CM Kejriwal Opines On Melania's Visit To Happiness Class

Ahead of US First Lady Melania Trump's visit to Delhi government school, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal exuded his delight over her visit to the 'Happiness Class' in the national capital. Calling it a 'great day' for school teachers, students and the people of Delhi, the AAP leader said that Melania Trump would take back the 'message of happiness' from Delhi's government school. Kejriwal will

He said, "FLOTUS will attend 'Happiness Class' in our school today. Great day for our teachers, students, and Delhiites. For centuries, India has taught spirituality to the world. I'm happy that she will take back the message of happiness from our school."

All roads leading to a Delhi government school where US first lady Melania Trump is scheduled to pay a visit on Tuesday has been repaired, an official said on Saturday. According to a senior MCD official, roads and footpaths have been repaired and saplings planted to welcome the first lady. The official said the civic body concerned has been tasked with sanitation arrangements and all garbage has been removed from the vicinity of the school.

The AAP government introduced the 'Happiness Class' in the curriculum in 2018. Earlier, an education department official of the Delhi government said that the aim of the class was to inculcate the skill of critical thinking and inquiry among the students. Announcing the curriculum earlier, Sisodia had said, "The curriculum will include meditation, moral values, and mental exercises and its core idea is to produce “sarvagun sampann” (versatile) “professionals and human beings who could serve the society with happiness. After ten years or more, these children will become professionals like doctors and engineers filled with happiness and serve society.”

Kejriwal's name dropped from school visit

Earlier on Saturday, it was reported that that the names of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia have been dropped off from the event. However, there was no mention of the snub in his tweet. As per news agency ANI, Delhi government sources claim both were to attend the program since the school comes under their administration but the Centre has reportedly dropped their names.

Clarifying on the snub, United States said that the event was not supposed to be 'political' and that it should focus solely on 'education'. "While the US embassy had no objection to the presence of the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, we appreciate their recognition that this is not a political event and that it is best to ensure that the focus is on education, the school, and the students," said a US Embassy spokesperson.

Delhi Deputy CM, Manish Sisodia issuing a statement said that he respects the concerns raised by the US. "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and I would have loved to personally receive the First Lady to the Delhi Government school and brief her about the concept of Happiness Classes and the positive impact that it has had on students, during her visit to the classrooms. However, certain concerns were expressed by the US embassy regarding CM and Deputy CM accompanying first lady during the school visit. We respect the same," he said.

