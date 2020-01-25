'Don't Make Education Part Of Dirty Politics': Kejriwal Tells Amit Shah

After the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah targeted development of schools and education in Delhi at one of his rallies, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a presser extended an open invitation to Amit Shah, asking him to visit any Delhi govt school along with him. He also pointed out that Delhi’s govt schools have been performing the best in the country and the Home Minister is discrediting the hard work of the students, parents and teachers by attacking the education system in the city. CM Kejriwal also asked the Home Minister to abuse him, his deputy and the party instead of ridiculing the hard work put in by the school children.

I invite Amit Shah ji to come visit any Delhi govt school with me. I will cancel all my appointments for him. Politics on education is a positive change, but dirty politics is not welcome. pic.twitter.com/WC3N5oiWyD — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 25, 2020

Arvind Kejriwal on Amit Shah’s statement

Responding to Amit Shah’s statements on schooling, Arvind Kejriwal said, “Amit Shah ji has said a few wrong things about the schools and the education system in Delhi. We have always been in favour of keeping schooling and education as the main agenda in political debates. The discussion should be on whether the schools have been improved or not, whether the quality of education being imparted is better. This is how a country progresses.”

Read: Arvind Kejriwal takes a jibe at Shah, says 'I have taken care of Delhi like an elder son'

“However, we don’t believe in playing dirty politics on education and politics. What the honourable Union Home Minister has said about education in Delhi is wrong. He has said that the schools are not proper, the quality of education is not proper. Today, the whole country is praising the kind of education Delhi schools are imparting. Please don’t ridicule good things done by a government in a place, irrespective of whichever government it is,” he added.

Read: Responsibility of protecting Constitution lies with citizens: Kejriwal at Republic Day event

CM Kejriwal’s open invitation to the HM

Arvind Kejriwal further said, “I want to invite Amit Shah ji to visit the schools in Delhi with me. I am ready to cancel all my appointments and visit any school of his choice. I am not saying that everything is perfect. There are a lot of things left to be done. But there has been a major development in the last five years. We have tried to clean the dirt that they have spread for 70 years.”

Read: Kejriwal evades question on Sharjeel Imam's 'Break India' call, says 'with every citizen'

“The credit does not go to us. It is because of the 16,00,000 kids who study in Delhi’s government school that their conditions have improved. It is also because of the parents of these kids that the schools are good. The 60,000 to 70,000 teachers in the school are responsible for Delhi schools’ development. Their collective conviction has made the quality of education better,” he added.

CM Kejriwal further added, “Amit Shah’s statement have hurt the 16,00,000 kids. It has hurt the 60,000 teachers. The parents, the kids, the teachers have worked together to achieve this. You can abuse me, Manish Sisodia or AAP, but please don’t discredit the hard work of our teachers and our kids.”

Read: Arvind Kejriwal takes a subtle dig at Amit Shah, responds to his criticism point-by-point