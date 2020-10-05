Thiruvananthapuram: Doctors Association Protests Over Health Workers' Suspension

Thiruvananthapuram Medical College doctors began their protest demanding the revoking of suspension of a doctor G Aruna and two head nurses after complaints of laxity in treatment provided to a COVID positive patient came out in public. A patient, Anil Kumar, who was discharged from the hospital was found in a pathetic state with maggots crawling on his body. The government suspended the nodal officer and nurses in the 6th ward.

Meanwhile, the doctors Association has stated that if the demands are not met then they will go for an indefinite boycott of all OP and ward duty. The protest has spread to other Medical Colleges in the country after the first round of discussion with the government failed.

A doctor who took part in the protest told Republic TV that the government has not made enough recruitment and that there is a lack of 119 health workers in Thiruvananthapuram. "We are all working overtime with such short staff. Kerala government is at fault for not recruiting enough staff," he said, requesting anonymity.

READ | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan dedicates 90 schools as 'Centres of Excellence'

The doctors also raised concerns about cancelling special leave which was provided to them after working during the covid19 crisis.

Meanwhile, upping the protest ante, Kerala Government College Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA) has given a directive to other nodal officers in medical colleges across the state. Following it, nodal officers in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and SAT Hospital have tendered their resignation. Stating that the government's stand on doctors as demoralising, R Dileep of KGMCTA said unless the government makes systematic steps to resolve the human resource issue, such issues can prop up again. The nurses union also plans to join the stir.

READ | Two Navy personnel die after glider crashes in Kerala, reasons for mishap unknown yet

Body swapped

Another case of medical negligence also emerged as family members received an unidentified body from Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. The mistake came out only after the unidentified body of the Covid19 patient was exhumed. The 57-year-old patient was undergoing Kidney related treatment for over 10 days at Thiruvananthapuram MCH.

The hospital claims that the son had identified the deceased at the hospital mortuary and relatives had thought his face been unrecognizable due to prolonged treatment. But soon, after the cremation held at Shanti Kavadom in Thycaud on Friday, the hospital realised the mix up at its mortuary.

Instead of the relative's body, an unidentified body was given. Resident Medical Officer was ordered to do an inquiry into the goof-up by MCH principal Sara Varghese.

After receiving the body, the relatives did the cremation on Sunday. The family has not yet filed any case yet.

READ | Kerala reports 8,553 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths push toll to 836

READ | Government schools in Kerala drawing more students thanks to rejuvenation campaign: CM

Representative image- Credit PTI