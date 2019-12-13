DSSF Demonstrate In Support Of CAB; Call It The Best Thing That's Happened To India

Democratic Secular Students Forum (DSSF) a premier student forum of TISS MUMBAI organised a gathering in support of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and National Register for Citizens (NRC). Top leaders of the forums sat in the TISS quadrangle for hours holding peaceful posters. The President of DSSF Sudhakar Uppadhayay expressed his gladness over the Bill and he called it the "best thing that could happen in the country." He said that the people who are persecuted in the name of religion will now get shelter in India.

"We organised this gathering to draw the attention of the public that students of TISS support the government's decision and are with the sentiment of the nation at large. The oppositon will hold protests and I am pretty sure it'll be a failure as always. They just know how to create ruckus and chaos and disturb the sentiment of the campuses," he added.

Sharvari who is pursuing an MA in psychology at TISS said that they are a small group of supporters. However, she is proud to make her stand, without fearing actions from the faculty. One of the students who participated in the silent gathering said that she aspires to join the Indian armed forces. After learning about the Citizenship Amendment Bill, she extended her full support to the Bill.

Another student, Prakhar said, "When the two countries became independent, Pakistan had a good amount of minorities and now what is the percentage? Don't people think where did they disappear! Aren't we worried about the same? Can someone tell me how is Bangladesh's treatment for its minorities any different? Do they not have human rights? Are these guys any lesser humans? The statistics are horrifying and what government has done I totally support it." he exclaimed.

CAB Passed

On Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 by a majority of 125-105 votes. This comes after more than 40 MPs including P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Derek O'Brien, Sanjay Singh, Sanjay Raut, and Vaiko put forth their arguments either in favour or against the Bill. Some members including the Shiv Sena MPs walked out before the commencement of the voting process. Earlier on Monday, the Lower House of Parliament cleared the legislation with a landslide margin. Once the President gives his assent to the Bill, it will immediately come into operation.

