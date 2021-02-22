Dubai-based Indian Boy Receives Letter From PM Modi Praising His 'beautiful' Portrait

Dubai-based 14-year-old boy, Saran Sasikumar hailing from Kerala has received a letter of appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the grad nine student made a six-layered stencil portrait of the leader on Republic Day. PM Modi, in the letter to Sasikumar, lauded his efforts and told the teenager that the sketch reflects his love and affection for India. Terming 14-year-old’s artwork “beautiful”, PM Modi also acknowledged how art is an “effective medium to express innermost thoughts and emotions”.

The Dubai-based boy expressed the exhilarating feeling on receiving the letter by the honourable PM Modi and called it a “big motivation” while also sharing the copy of the message on Twitter. As per the Gulf News report in January, Sasikumar, who is a student of New Indian Model School, Dubai, made the portrait of PM Modi to mark the Republic Day of India.

The 14-year-old’s artwork is measuring 90cmx60cm and was handed over to Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan during his UAE visit in January, as a gift for the Prime Minister. On receiving the present from Dubai-based boy, PM Modi appreciated his creativity and even encouraged Sasikumar to excel in both arts and academics.

"Art is an effective medium to express our innermost thoughts and emotions and connect our imagination to creativity. The portrait drawn by you reflects your undying commitment and dedication to painting, as well as your love and affection for the nation," the PM Modi opined.

"I am sure that you will take your artistic skills to higher levels of excellence in the years to come. May you continue to draw many more beautiful portraits and at the same time, excel in the academic sphere. Best wishes for a bright and successful future," Modi added before concluding the letter with his signature.

‘Big achievement’

On receiving the acknowledgement by PM Modi, Sasikumar said that he and his family were elated and were thankful to the minister as well as the Indian Consulate in Dubai for helping his artwork reach New Delhi and to the Prime Minister. The 14-year-old reportedly said, “Being a big fan of the Indian Prime Minister, I consider this as a very big achievement.”

Thanks a million to honourable @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi for his kind words in this letter appreciating my painting . This is a big motivation and source of inspiration for budding artists like me . Many thanks to @MOS_MEA & @cgidubai for helping my painting reach @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/KL8MOUnyfK — Saran Sasikumar (@SaranSasikumar2) February 21, 2021

