'9 Minutes For India': EAM Jaishankar Lights Candles To Mark Fight Against COVID-19

Heeding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for 9 pm-9 minutes show of unity, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday lit up candles to show togetherness in the fight against the novel Coronavirus. Taking to the microblogging site, EAM Jaishankar shared a picture where he can be seen standing with two lit up two candles, one on behalf of his mother. He called it an expression of mass solidarity.

Two diyas - one for me and the other for my 88 year old mother who could not be at the door.



Joining an expression of mass solidarity. India stands united as never before.

Jai Hind#9pm9minute pic.twitter.com/Ul7YjMpHNk — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 5, 2020

India lit up in an awesome display on Sunday night, as the conventional lighting went off and 1.3 billion used candles, lanterns, flashlights and torches to make an unprecedented expression of unity against the dreaded Coronavirus. Some of the other Ministers who participated on this occasion are Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and so forth.

A ray of hope and belief can brighten the darkest times.



On PM @narendramodi ji’s clarion call, have switched off the lights at my home and lit diyas.



India stands firmly with PM @narendramodi in this fight against COVID-19. #9pm9minute pic.twitter.com/I0bazNXaiN — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 5, 2020

The rationale behind PM Modi's appeal

On April 3, PM Modi shared a video message with the people of India. He urged everyone to switch off the lights at 9 pm on April 5 and light a lamp, candle or flashlights for 9 minutes to showcase unity in the fight against the novel coronavirus. However, the PM cautioned against congregating for this purpose. Currently, there are 3577 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 275 people have recovered while 83 individuals have lost their lives, as per the Ministry of health and family welfare.

PM Modi remarked, "We have to end the darkness and uncertainly that has arisen due to the coronavirus crisis and proceed towards light and certainty. In order to defeat the darkness of the coronavirus crisis, we must spread the power of light in all 4 directions. So, all of us must challenge the darkness of the coronavirus crisis on this Sunday, April 5. We must introduce it to the power of light. I want 9 minutes of your time on April 5 at 9 pm. On April 5 at 9 pm, close the lights of your home and light candle, diya, torch or mobile's flashlight on the doorsteps of your home or in the balcony for 9 minutes."

