PM Modi's Cabinet Colleagues Light Lamp To Showcase Solidarity In Fight Against COVID-19

Heeding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, members of the Union Cabinet lit up candles and lamps for 9 minutes at 9 pm on Sunday, April 5. According to the PM, this would showcase unity in the fight against the novel coronavirus. Some of the Ministers who participated on this occasion are Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and so forth.

Amit Shah

Dr. S Jaishankar

Rajnath Singh

Dr.Harsh Vardhan

Nirmala Sitharaman

Prakash Javadekar

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Nitin Gadkari

Dharmendra Pradhan

Piyush Goyal

The rationale behind PM Modi's appeal

On April 3, PM Modi shared a video message with the people of India. He urged everyone to switch off the lights at 9 pm on April 5 and light a lamp, candle or flashlights for 9 minutes to showcase unity in the fight against the novel coronavirus. However, the PM cautioned against congregating for this purpose. Currently, there are 3577 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 275 people have recovered while 83 individuals have lost their lives.

PM Modi remarked, "We have to end the darkness and uncertainly that has arisen due to the coronavirus crisis and proceed towards light and certainty. In order to defeat the darkness of the coronavirus crisis, we must spread the power of light in all 4 directions. So, all of us must challenge the darkness of the coronavirus crisis on this Sunday, April 5. We must introduce it to the power of light. I want 9 minutes of your time on April 5 at 9 pm. On April 5 at 9 pm, close the lights of your home and light candle, diya, torch or mobile's flashlight on the doorsteps of your home or in the balcony for 9 minutes."

