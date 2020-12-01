Farmers' Stir: Union Min Shekhawat Slams Trudeau For Taking Interest In 'propaganda'

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday lashed out at Canada PM Justin Trudeau for commenting on the protests by the farmers against the agrarian laws. During an online event to celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti, Trudeau expressed concern about the situation in India and revealed that his government has reached out to the Indian authorities. Highlighting the importance of dialogue, he stressed that Canada will always defend the right to peaceful protests.

Taking a swipe at the Canada PM, Shekhawat stated that India is the world's largest and most vibrant democracy. According to him, it was unwise for Trudeau to weigh in on the internal matters of the country. Moreover, the Union Minister advised him to not buy "stories peddled by vested interests".

It is a matter of grave concern that Canadian Prime Minister is taking interest in some propaganda.



However, matters pertaining to the internal issues of a vibrant democracy like ours, it would do well for all to not buy stories peddled by vested interests.#JustinTrudeau — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) December 1, 2020

Canada PM Justin Trudeau stated, "I will be remiss if I don’t start off by recognising the news coming out of India about the protests by farmers. The situation is concerning and we are all very worried about family and friends. Let me remind you, Canada will always defend the right of peaceful protests. We believe in the importance of dialogue and that’s why have reached out through multiple means directly to Indian authorities to highlight our concerns."

Centre's talks with farmers' unions to continue

The third round of talks between farmers' associations and the Centre on Tuesday remained inconclusive. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Chanda Singh- a member of the farmers' delegation stated that the protests will continue even as another round of talks shall be held on Thursday. Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar mentioned that the discussions in the meeting were cordial.

He added that the farmers' leaders had dismissed the Centre's offer to form a smaller committee for conducting talks. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and MoS Commerce Som Parkash represented the NDA government during the deliberations which took place at the Vigyan Bhawan. As per sources, the Union government gave a detailed presentation to the representatives of the farmers to allay their concerns about the Agricultural Produce Market Committees and the Minimum Support Price system. A huge section of the farmers has not only refused to proceed towards the designated Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari but also threatened to block 5 entry points to the national capital.

