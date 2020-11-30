EAM Jaishankar meets UAE PM to discuss post-COVID cooperation; shares note from PM Modi

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar called upon United Arab Emirates (UAE) Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to hand over a personal communication of PM Modi on Sunday. Jaishankar also discussed the economic cooperation between the two countries in the post-COVID era. The External Affairs Minister also thanked the UAE PM Sheikh Mohammed for 'taking care of the Indian Community'. EAM Jaishankar is on a three-country tour to Bahrain, UAE and Seychelles.

Sharing pictures from his meeting with the Ruler of Dubai, EAM Jaishankar said, "Discussed prospects for our economic cooperation in the post- COVID era. Underlined that India had been a reliable partner in all respects during this difficult period."

Called on HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, VP & PM of UAE and the Ruler of Dubai. Handed over a personal communication from Prime Minister @narendramodi. Thanked him for taking care of the Indian community. pic.twitter.com/Eo6NVseI5f — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 29, 2020

Read | External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Concludes Visit To Seychelles; Stresses On Enhancing Bilateral Ties In Post-COVID Era

Before his meeting with the UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed, Jaishankar had addressed the Indian community in Dubai and the Northern Emirates via a virtual meeting on Sunday. During the meeting, he expressed gratitude towards the community for supporting fellow Indians amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Jaishankar also visited the Indian pavilion at the Expo 2020 site where he was briefed by India's Ambassador to UAE Pavan Kapoor and Consulate General Aman Puri. At the Expo 2020 site, EAM S Jaishankar reviewed India pavilion's progress in showcasing India and UAE's 'strength in innovation & technology' along with 'arts & culture'.

Read | Jaishankar Meets Indian-origin Seychelles Prez Ramkalawan, Conveys PM's Personal Message

External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar visited the India pavilion at #Expo2020 site & was briefed by @AmbKapoor & CG Aman Puri.EAM reviewed the progress of India pavilion which promises to showcase our strength in innovation & technology in addition to arts & culture. @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/mbR6l7PVkK — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) November 29, 2020

Read | 'Abraham Accords To Create New Logistical Opportunities For Asian Economies': Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar in Seychelles

During his visit to Seychelles, Jaishankar met the newly-elected Indian-origin President Wavel Ramkalawan and shared a personal message from PM Modi. He also shared an invitation from the Indian leader to Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan to visit India in 2021. During his meeting, Jaishankar emphasised on India's 'resolve to further enhance the India-Seychelles strategic partnership in the post-COVID era'. Jaishankar and Seychelles President also spoke about the historical neighbourly relations that the two countries share, that are strengthened by a shared belief in rule of law and values of democracy.

Read | Jaishankar Discusses Strategic Cooperation With Crown Prince MBZ Of UAE

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)