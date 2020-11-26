Jaishankar Discusses Strategic Cooperation With Crown Prince MBZ Of UAE

In the second leg of his tri-nation visit, External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday assured Indian nationals in the United Arab Emirates of the Indian government's responsiveness on issues regarding post-COVID normalcy. During the meeting, Jaishankar appreciated the Indian expatriate community's move to help the Indian Embassy to meet the coronavirus challenge.

Welcomed the interaction with members of the Indian community in Abu Dhabi. Appreciated their stepping forward to work with the Embassy @IndembAbuDhabi to meet the COVID challenge. Assured them of Government's responsiveness on issues pertaining to post-COVID normalcy. pic.twitter.com/ZZlHoTBVmq — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 26, 2020

Jaishankar also thanked the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for taking care of the Indian community in the UAE.

Thank HH @MohamedBinZayed for receiving me on arrival at Abu Dhabi. Conveyed the greetings and good wishes of PM @narendramodi. UAE’s care and consideration of its large Indian community is deeply appreciated. pic.twitter.com/0xewAQvj9a — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 25, 2020

Discussed advancing our strategic cooperation in the post-COVID era. Exchanged views on important regional and international issues.



Always a pleasure to return to UAE. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 25, 2020

READ | EAM Jaishankar Conveys Condolences On Demise Of Bahrain PM Prince Khalifa

READ | 26/11 Anniversary: EAM Jaishankar Pays Homage To Victims, Applauds Courage Of Forces

Jaishankar is on a tri-nation visit to Bahrain, United Arab Emirates and Seychelles from November 24 to 29. On Wednesday he met with Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister HH Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa. Jaishankar conveyed condolences on the passing away of his father HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, who was the prime minister of Bahrain until his death on November 11. He recalled HRH Prince Khalifa's role in strengthening India-Bahrain relations as Prime Minister of Bahrain for more than 50 years. Jaishankar also had a virtual interaction with the members of the Indian diaspora in Bahrain via video conference and appreciated their valuable contributions to the strengthening of the bilateral ties.

On November 27, Jaishankar will be in the last leg of his tour as he would travel to Seychelles on November 27 and 28. He will meet the newly elected President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, to greet him on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discuss with him the priorities of the new government.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image credit: Jaishankar Twitter)

READ | Jaishankar Hails Contributions Of Indian Diaspora In Bahrain In Strengthening Bilateral Ties

READ | EAM Jaishankar Conveys Condolences On Demise Of Bahrain PM Prince Khalifa