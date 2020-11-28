'Abraham Accords To Create New Logistical Opportunities For Asian Economies': Jaishankar

India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has said that the Abraham Accords signed between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv will benefit the entire region and help boost UAE's position as a logistic hub for the Asian economies. Jaishankar, while talking to Emirates News Agency (WAM), said the US-brokered deal between Israel, UAE and Bahrain will impact the entire world and not just the region, adding it will open-up new logistic opportunities for Asian and global economies.

'India supportive of Palestinian cause'

Jaishankar also added that India, at the same time, has been "very supportive" of the Palestinian cause and asserted New Delhi's position for a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine. Jaishankar said that only direct talks between Israel and Palestine can solve the issue that has been going on for the past 70 years and has created divisions across the world.

When UAE signed the Abraham Accords in September, it received condemnation from the Arab world for "abandoning the Palestinian cause". However, many in the region also privately welcomed the Washington-backed deal to normalise relations between UAE and Israel, including Saudi Arabia. UAE became the third Arab country to officially normalise ties with Israel after Egypt and Jordan.

The Foreign Minister, who was on a two-day visit to the Gulf Kingdom, also said that India and UAE's bilateral relations are yet to realise the full potential in several key domains, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic will create new opportunities for both countries. Jaishankar cited the energy sector as an example saying India is no longer the purchaser and UAE a seller, but the relationship has become more collaborative.

When asked about Indo-US relations under the incoming US President Joe Biden, Jaishankar expressed confidence of better ties under the former vice-president, saying the relations between the two largest democracies are not confined to personalities but have become structurally linked in the past 20 years.

Jaishankar visited UAE, Bahrain, and Seychelles as part of his three-nation tour that began on November 25. He met with dignitaries and officials in all three countries and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: MEAIndia/Twitter)