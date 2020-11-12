EAM Jaishankar Talks About Changing Balance Of Power At Asian Leadership Conference 2020

Addressing the virtual Asian Leadership Conference 2020, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the word is moving towards new balances of power and interests, which will manifest itself in a more multipolar global architecture. According to ANI reports, the theme of the conference was "Emerging geopolitics and economic landscape in Asia". Jaishankar emphasized that the world was already under stress and the pandemic has been "an additional and really serious complicating factor."

Pleasure to participate at the Asian Leadership Conference 2020 @alcinseoul this morning with Congressman Jin Park. Discussed emerging geopolitics and the economic landscape in Asia. India and RoK will work together towards a multi-polar Asia. pic.twitter.com/ZLcHQNoiyo — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 11, 2020

EAM speaks during Asian Leadership Conference

According to reports, EAM Jaishankar said that the theme of the conference was "not just indicative of our changing times but eminently appropriate, given the integral connection between geopolitics and economic shifts in our continent”.

He further said, "Indeed, these two developments are reflected in two key phenomena that drive current global politics: globalization and rebalancing. Both have had their own consequences and reactions. But feeding on each other, they offer an explanation for much that is happening in our contemporary world."

EAM Jaishankar also spoke on the step that India has taken to cope up with the economic crisis posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that like other parts of the world, India is also focused on recovery.

He said, "Our economic numbers for September and October have been encouraging and we are confident that they will only become better. However, we feel that this is also the moment to undertake ambitious reforms that would put us on a higher trajectory. Some of these have already unfolded in the domains of agriculture, labour, education and energy. Recognising the importance of employment generation, the focus on ease of doing business has further increased. As a national strategy, we are aiming for Atma Nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), one that would expand its capabilities to make a greater contribution in the global economy. We want to make in India, and make for the world."

He further said that we are heading towards new balances of power and the interests are not in doubt. He said, "Recent events suggest that the accompanying mindsets will put multilateralism under stress. Not all of us want that, though actions rather than words will speak for intentions. If the old order erodes and a new one has yet to emerge, we are probably headed for a long transition. It will be one characterized by convergences among powers and working arrangements to give that practical shape. Middle powers are likely to have a greater role and regional solutions perhaps more space to unfold. New concepts and mechanisms will co-exist with established ones, leading to more animated discussions amongst us all."

(Image Credits: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)