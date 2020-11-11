EAM Jaishankar Wishes Neighbour Maldives On Republic Day; Lauds 'exemplary Relationship'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on November 11 extended greetings to Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid on the occasion on their Republic Day. While taking to Twitter, Jaishankar asserted that both nations have built exemplary bilateral ties. He even said that India is committed to taking cooperation between the neighbouring countries to “greater heights”.

Best wishes to my colleague FM @abdulla_shahid and the Government & people of Maldives on their Republic Day. We have built a truly exemplary relationship between neighbours. Committed to taking our cooperation to even greater heights. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 11, 2020

Thanking the Indian EAM for the best wishes, Maldives Foreign Minister also tweeted saying that India and Maldives have a relationship of shared values and principles. Shahid asserted that his nation is also “equally committed” to advance the relationship between the two countries.

Thankyou EAM @DrSJaishankar for your greetings on our Republic Day.



Ours is a relationship of shared values and principles. We are equally committed to advancing our relationship and partnership for the benefit our peoples! https://t.co/38a1jit6Xw — Abdulla Shahid (@abdulla_shahid) November 11, 2020

Shringla discusses bilateral ties with Maldives

Meanwhile, on Monday Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, during his visit to the Maldives, called on President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to uprise him on the successful implementation of decisions taken during the interactions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Solih in December 2018 and June 2019. Shringla detailed the progress made on eight large infrastructure projects in the Maldives under the Indian Lines of Credit. Shringla and Shahid also signed four Memoranda of Understanding, including one on the Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP).

With this, Shringla also conveyed India's support for the Maldivian Foreign Minister's candidature for the post of President of the 76th United Nations General Assembly Session for the year 2021-22. He also appreciated Tourism Minister Dr Abdullah Mausoom’s efforts towards increasing the tourist activity in the Maldives.

Shahid, on the other hand, said that the relationship between the two countries is built on common values and traditions. He added, "Ours is a relationship of people - built on shared values, shared culture and traditions... India is the undisputed first responder, the best of friends, an invaluable partner.” Speaking during the event, Shringla ensured that when a COVID-19 vaccine is developed in India, Maldives will be among the first countries to receive it. The aim of Shringla’s visit to the Maldives was to take ahead the partnership between the two countries.

