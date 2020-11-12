EAM Jaishankar Discusses Bilateral Cooperation With Brazilian Counterpart Ernesto Araujo

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a virtual meeting with his Brazilian counterpart Ernesto Araujo on Wednesday, November 11. According to reports, both the ministers had a range of discussions on bilateral cooperation and global developments. The leaders also agreed to further strengthen India-Brazil cooperation in global affairs.

A productive virtual meeting with FM @ernestofaraujo of Brazil. Extensive discussions on bilateral cooperation and global developments. Will work closely in multilateral forums including BRICS and IBSA. pic.twitter.com/e1SLJzpsM9 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 11, 2020

Brazil and India to strengthen

As per the press release, the ministers had a discussion on how to enhance the India-Brazil partnership in a ‘post-COVID’ world. The leaders also emphasised the importance of India-Brazil cooperation in economic recovery efforts, healthcare, supply chain resilience, cybersecurity, and reformed multilateralism. Various multilateral issues were also discussed, including India's upcoming membership of the UNSC, the role of G4, and India’s priorities in the UNSC. Further, the ministers agreed to coordinate closely at the multilateral fora, BRICS and IBSA.

In a separate development earlier, EAM Jaishankar urged the members of the Gulf Cooperation Council Troika to facilitate the return of the workers through sustainable travel bubble arrangements. As per the official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, Jaishankar thanked the countries for taking care of the workers and professionals during the pandemic.

Jaishankar was speaking at the annual political dialogue with the GCC Troika, which was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The minister further informed the GCC countries about the progress made by India in vaccine development and manufacturing of diagnostic and other equipment pertaining to the coronavirus.

The GCC was represented at the troika-level by Dr. Nayef Falah M Al-Hajraf, the Secretary-General of GCC, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bahrain, and Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

(Image Credits: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)