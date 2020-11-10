Foreign Secretary Shringla Discusses Bilateral Ties, Strengthens Relation With Maldives

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, during his visit to the Maldives, called on President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to uprise him on the successful implementation of decisions taken during the interactions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Solih in December 2018 and June 2019.

According to reports, Shringla detailed the progress made on eight large infrastructure projects in the Maldives under the Indian Lines of Credit. Shringla and Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid also signed four Memoranda of Understanding, including one on the Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP).

Strengthening India and Maldives relationship

MoUs regarding the setup of a Drug-Detox Centre (MVR 7,980,536.69 grant) in Addu City and upgrading the Agricultural Research Centre in Hanimaadhoo (MVR 1, 711,434.60 grant) were also concluded.

With this, Shringla also conveyed India's support for the Maldivian Foreign Minister's candidature for the post of President of the 76th United Nations General Assembly Session for the year 2021-22. He also appreciated Tourism Minister Dr. Abdullah Mausoom’s efforts towards increasing the tourist activity in the Maldives.

Shringla also reviews bilateral relations along with his Maldivian counterpart Abdul Ghafoor. Both of the officials discussed national approaches to battle the COVID-19 virus. Ghafoor appreciated the assistance that India has provided to the Maldives in the fight against the pandemic.

Shringla also participated in an event that involved handing over equipment for the setting up of Children's Parks in 67 islands spread out across the Atolls. He also visited Ekuveni ground in Male where a new running track is being laid out. The track is being funded by an Indian grant.

Maldivian Foreign Affairs Minister Abdulla Shahid said that the relationship between the two countries is built on common values and traditions. He added, "Ours is a relationship of people - built on shared values, shared culture and traditions... India is the undisputed first responder, the best of friends, an invaluable partner."

Speaking during the event, Shringla ensured that when a COVID-19 vaccine is developed in India, Maldives will be among the first countries to receive it. The aim of Shringla’s visit to the Maldives was to take ahead the partnership between the two countries.

(Image Credits: Twitter/@abdulla_shahid)