External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday, February 21 held talks with Governor of Delaware John Carney and discussed India-Delaware's business, education, tech, and people-to-people ties. The External Affairs Minister also appreciated Carney’s efforts in strengthening Gujarat-Delaware sister state relations.

Taking to Twitter. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shares a picture of him and Governor of Delaware John Carney. He said, "Pleased to meet the Governor of Delaware."

Pleased to meet Governor of Delaware, @JohnCarneyDE.



Discussed our strong business, education, tech & people-to-people ties.



Appreciate his efforts in strengthening Gujarat-Delaware sister state relations. pic.twitter.com/zQ3mwT8HiE — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 21, 2023

Notably, Gujarat and America’s Delaware State signed the MoU to strengthen the relationship between India-America and Gujarat earlier in 2019. The MoU between Gujarat and Delaware was signed by the then Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and the Secretary of State for Delaware, as per the official statement from the Gujarat government.

Gujarat made a sister state MoU for the first time with the state of America

MoU was signed in Gandhinagar when the delegation of Delaware State of America called on former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

During the meeting of the delegation of the Delaware State and then Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Gujarat made a sister state MoU for the first time with the state of America. BJP's Rupani expressed his desire to strengthen the relationship between the two states in the field of services, investments and Investment by Delaware Investors in Gift IFSC. The Delaware delegation warmly welcomed the Chief Minister’s proposal and agreed to mutual cooperation in these areas.

"The Delaware delegation expressed keenness to collaborate with Gujarat in the field of BioSciences. While the state of Delaware has made progress in various sectors such as Ease of Doing Business, Financial Services, Corporate Services, Livestock and Dairy Activities, and Port Services, Gujarat is also leading the state of India in such sectors," the statement from the Gujarat government added.

The Delaware delegation that visited Gujarat included the Secretary of State, Secretary of Agriculture, Deputy Secretary of State, and other senior officials of the American state. During the MoU Chief Secretary J N Singh, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister K. Kailashnathan, Additional Chief Secretary of Finance Arvind Agrawal, Principal Secretary to the CM M. K. Das, MD iNDEXTb and other officials from the previous government remained present, according to the statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: CMO Gujarat