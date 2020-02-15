EAM Shuts Down US 'concerns' On J&K Issue: 'One Democracy Will End It, You Know Which'

Taking a jibe at the United States' wish to settle Jammu-Kashmir, Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, on Saturday, said that 'One democracy will settle it', after the US yet again raised Kashmir. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, the EAM was responding to US Senator and close aide of Donald Trump - Lindsey Graham who expressed concerns as to how the J&K issue will be resolved. US President - who claims to be the best negotiator - has often offered to interfere between Indo-Pak Kashmir bilateral talks.

India rejects Turkey poking nose in J&K, tells Erdogan 'Understand Pak terrorism facts'

EAM takes jibe on US' Kashmir interference

#WATCH EAM S Jaishankar replies, "Do not worry Senator. One democracy will settle it & you know which one" to US Senator Lindsey Graham, after the latter said, "When it comes to Kashmir, I do not know how it ends but let us make sure that two democracies will end it differently". pic.twitter.com/kmbIu4baoN — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2020

In the course of the conference, Jaishankar also spoke on the world's growing 'Nation First' stance, saying, "There is no question the world is more nationalistic - US, China & different countries in the world are more nationalistic. A lot of this nationalism has been electorally validated. There are countries where it is a positive assertive nationalism, in some cases it is more insecure nationalism."

Sena slams Trump for 'India's exclusion from developing countries'; links US 2020 election

India rejects Turkey's J&K interference

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) rejected all references to Jammu and Kashmir by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in his address to Pakistan Parliament. Moreover, the MEA told the Turkish leadership to not interfere in India's internal affairs, according to PTI. Moreover, MEA advised the Turkish leadership to develop a proper understanding of facts including the threat of terrorism emanating from Pakistan to India.

Trump says 'Great honor, I think?', claims he is no 1 on Facebook followed by PM Modi

Trump and Kashmir

In the past, Trump has gone back on forth on US interference into the Jammu-Kashmir issue. During Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Washington, Trump had offered to speak to PM Modi after the revocation of Article 370. But he changed his stance after talking with PM Modi at the G-7 summit stating that India seems to have the situation under control. Since then, he has again offered to mediate between India and Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir if asked, but India has maintained that Kashmir is a bilateral issue and revocation of article 370 is an internal matter to India.

Trump's India visit will be delightful spectacle, utterly successful: Experts