Earth Day: PM Modi Expresses Gratitude, Pledges To Work Towards Healthier, Cleaner Planet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed gratitude towards the planet on the occasion of the International Earth Day. Taking to Twitter, he pledged and urged others as well to work towards a healthier and prosperous planet. Along with it, amid the Coronavirus crisis, PM Modi gave a shoutout to all those people who are working at the frontlines to fight against the virus.

On International Day of Mother Earth, we all express gratitude to our planet for the abundance of care & compassion. Let us pledge to work towards a cleaner, healthier & more prosperous planet.



A shout out to all those working at the forefront to defeat COVID-19. #EarthDay2020 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2020

About Earth Day

International Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22 to mark the importance of human beings and nature. The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted the day in 2009 and a resolution was passed for the same. According to reports, the UNGA also recognized that it is necessary to promote and endorse the Earth and nature.

According to the United Nations’ statement, international Days like International Mother Earth day are celebrated to make the public aware of certain issues that impact the entire human race.

