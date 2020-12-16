Economic Diplomacy Website Highlights Opportunities For Agri-exports: EAM S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday launched the Economic Diplomacy Website indbiz.gov.in which will serve the purpose of connecting the businesses in the country to the world. The website will also enhance the exports, employment opportunities and business in India.

"The website will serve as a two-way funnel connecting our nationals, businesses and the States globally for enhancing exports, exploring employment and attracting foreign industry and business to India," Jaishankar said.

"The website will also showcase India's economic, sectoral and state-wise trends that make for an attractive economic partnership. It aims to provide critical and relevant information on major economic indicators, Central and State government policy updates as well as the latest business news and trade data," Jaishankar said.

The website would also include information on global mineral resource endowments, opportunities for agricultural exports and employment abroad for Indian nationals and businesses. The economic and policy profiles of the States and Union Territories along with the plethora of economic engagement opportunities they offer have been highlighted in extensive detail.

It will also help in connecting interested investors in getting connected to relevant agencies in India. The External Affairs Minister also said that the website will also help to get opportunities for agricultural exports and employment in foreign lands for Indian nationals and businesses.

Agencies such as Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), the nodal body for agricultural exports from India, Indian Trade Portal for trade with India, and Invest India for inward investment will be featured on the website in order to assist interested investors.

In line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of doubling farmers’ incomes by 2022, the website highlights the opportunities for agricultural exports abroad. The Ministry of External Affairs, through its Missions and Posts, can play an important and facilitating role in providing inputs to APEDA, Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare for diversifying the markets and enhancing the incomes of Indian farmers through exports.

Focussing on the aspect of 'Ease of Doing Business', besides reforms and incentives aimed at attracting foreign investment, the website showcases a "multidimensional and dynamic Brand India".

"In pursuit of the Prime Minister’s call for an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, the Ministry of External Affairs has been working in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Tourism and other Line Ministries to promote the 3Ts- Trade, Tourism and Technology, into India. To this end, Indian Missions and Posts are being encouraged to focus on the various aspects of our economic and developmental priorities in their outreach efforts," Jainshankar said.

