'Match Words With Actions': MEA's Stinging Response To China Blaming India For LAC Faceoff

On Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs hit back at China after it held India responsible for the standoff at the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh. Addressing a press briefing, MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava made it clear that China had exacerbated the situation by trying to unilaterally change the status of the LAC. He maintained that China had violated bilateral agreements on ensuring peace and tranquility in the border areas. In a veiled jibe at the neighbouring country, Srivastava urged China to match its verbal commitments to peace with requisite actions.

MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava remarked, "Our position is very clear and has been articulated several times in the past. The situation we are seeing in the last 6 months has been the result of the Chinese side which has sought to effect a unilateral change in the status along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh. These actions are in violation of the bilateral agreements and protocols on ensuring peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the India-China border areas."

He added, "The core issue remains that both sides need to strictly follow the various bilateral agreements and protocols in their entirety including the 1993 and 1996 agreement on maintenance of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the border areas which require that there should not be amassing of troops, each side should strictly abide by and respect the LAC and should not take any unilateral action to alter it. We have taken note of the Chinese side's statement that it observes strictly the agreement between the two sides and is committed to resolving the border issue and through dialogue and safeguarding the border areas. We expect the Chinese side will match words with actions."

China pins blame on India

At an international think tank interaction on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted that the Galwan clashes, in which 21 Indian soldiers were martyred, was a big turning point for "national sentiment". Citing that China had mobilised thousands of soldiers at the LAC in Ladakh, he added that it was natural for the bilateral relationship to get disturbed. In response, the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday blamed India for the present impasse at the border.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying claimed, “The merits of the situation at the border area are very clear and the responsibility totally lies with the Indian side. China has been strictly observing the agreements signed between the two sides and committed to resolving the border issue through dialogue and we are committed to safeguarding regional peace and tranquillity at border areas".

