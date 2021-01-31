Egypt Receives Made-in-India COVID Vaccines, Confirms External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

Egypt welcomed the first batch of vaccine against the deadly coronavirus from India on Sunday, January 31. India's Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar announced on Twitter that the vaccines have reached Egypt. In his tweet, he wrote, “Beyond the neighbourhood, now to the Nile. Egypt receives Made in India vaccines”.

Beyond the neighbourhood, now to the Nile. Egypt receives Made in India vaccines. #VaccineMaitri pic.twitter.com/U8qBZSVq8g — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 31, 2021

'Best asset'

India has earlier sent consignments of domestically produced coronavirus vaccines under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Mauritius, and Seychelles. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denominated the vaccine production capacity of India as the "best asset" that the world has today while calling for India to play a major role in the global vaccination campaign. His statement comes after India has gifted over 55 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine to neighboring countries.

"I know that in India there is a very high level of production of Indian developed vaccines. We are in contact with Indian institutions for that. We strongly hope that India will have all the instruments that are necessary to play a major role in making sure that a global vaccination campaign is made possible," said the UN chief while addressing the media. External Affairs Ministry (EAM) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava in a press meet announced that India plans to gift COVID vaccine doses to Oman, CARICOM countries, Nicaragua, Pacific Island states.

Currently happening in India- the largest vaccination drive in India. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/9Xnq2gonMz — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 31, 2021

The EAM spokesperson also promulgated that New Delhi plans to supply 10 million vaccine doses to Africa and 10 lakh to United Nations health workers under GAVI's (Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation) COVAX facility and commercially export coronavirus vaccine to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Canada, Mongolia, and other countries. "From 20th January 2021 onward, we have gifted over 55 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines to our neighboring countries and in the extended neighborhood--1.5 lakh to Bhutan, 1 lakh to Maldives, Mauritius, and Bahrain, 10 lakhs to Nepal, 20 lakhs to Bangladesh, 15 lakhs to Myanmar, 50,000 to Seychelles, 5 lakh to Sri Lanka. In the coming days, We plan to gift further quantity to Oman that is of 1 lakh doses, 5 lakh doses to CARICOM countries. 2 lakh to Nicaragua, 2 lakh doses to the Pacific island state," said Srivastava.

(Image Credits: Twitter/PTI/AP)