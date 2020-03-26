Andhra Pradesh: Employee Unions Donate Rs 100 Cr To The CM Relief Fund To Combat COVID-19

In a bid to combat the Coronavirus pandemic in the country, various employee associations in Andhra Pradesh came together to donate Rs 100 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF). The 100 crore rupee amount was build up by each worker in the union donating one day's salary to fight the battle against the deadly virus. "At this hour of need, our contribution will be used for fighting the pandemic," said the representatives of the Unions. As per the Union Health Ministry's latest bulletin, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases has climbed to 649 in the country and has resulted in 13 deaths.

Read: PM Modi To Take Part In G20's Coronavirus Meeting; Here's The List Of Countries Involved

"Various employee associations contributed one day salary as a donation to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Relief Fund for the fight against COVID 19. The donation from these associations amounts to almost Rs 100 crore.," the state Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

Read: Rahul Gandhi Backs FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Relief Plan For The Poor Amid COVID Lockdown

The representatives from Andhra Pradesh secretariat employees association, state NGOs association, AP revenue services association, RTC employees union, and retired employees association have met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to formally hand over their donation. The unions' representatives hailed the measures being taken by the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government to arrest the spread of the virus.

Andhra Govt steps up measures

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday reviewed the implementation of lockdown and availability of essential commodities in the state. Chief Minister Reddy also instructed the officials to call off the 'Rythu Bazars' in both urban and rural areas to avoid the rush and also stated that shops should be permitted to remain open only from 6 am to 1 pm. 'Rythu Bazars' will be spread to all areas for the people's convenience. During his review meet, CM Jagan Mohan also marked that the lockdown is being followed by the people of the state to a large extent, but people are still stepping out to purchase essentials.

Read: Delhi's Coronavirus Cases Rise To 36 After Mohalla Clinic Doctor & 4 Others Test Positive

Read: IMPORTANT: Here's The DBT Cash-transfer Portion Of Centre's Rs 1.7 Lakh Cr Covid Package

(With Agency Inputs)