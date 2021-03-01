Empowered Group Chairman Clarifies 'Registration Only On CoWIN Portal, Arogya Setu App'

Empowered group chairman RS Sharma on Monday refuted rumours claiming a glitch in Co-WIN, a platform created to track delivery, utilization and distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in real-time, saying, "The confusion was created by spreading misinformation that the vaccine registration is being done through a mobile app."

Highlighting the misinformation that the registration for vaccination was taking place on the Co-WIN app instead of the Co-WIN website, the National Health Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) said that the said procedure was taking place only through the 'Arogya Setu' app and Co-WIN's portal 'cowin.gov.in'

"There has been no glitch right from the start. What happened was that some people spread misinformation that there is a Co-WIN app, and then, the people started searching for the app which is not ours and that led to confusion", he said while pointing out that owing to the confusion an extension has been given to the Arogya Setu app.

Around 17 lakh people have registered for the vaccine against COVID-19 so far as the second phase of the vaccination drive kickstarted today.

Inoculated citizens to be provided with physical and digital certificate

Sharma confirmed that a certificate will be provided right after vaccination and said, "We have given instructions to all, whether public or private, that as soon as the vaccination is completed, a certificate must be given to the person on spot. That certificate will be made available digitally as well on the Arogya Setu app."

"They can download the link and get it printed as well. This will be a digitally signed certificate", he added while making it clear that after the first vaccination, a provisional certificate will be provided and the final certificate will be awarded only after the second dose.

Data privacy important; data taken during registration safe: RS Sharma

Sharma, responding to data privacy and safety, said, "Data privacy is also important, and is a fundamental right. We are just asking for name, gender and age-related data, which is not extremely sensitive data."

"The data is important for us so that a person who gets a particular vaccine, gets the same vaccine in the second dose as well", he added ensuring that the data is safe with them.

He also took the opportunity to make it clear that digital and paperless authentication is possible only through an Aadhar card. A person who comes with an Aadhar card need not bring a hard copy while those with a driving license, passport, or other Id proofs, will require photographs of the document along with a photo of the person, he added.

Sharma also hailed PM Modi who received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine in AIIMS, Delhi, and opined that it will send a strong message and reduce the vaccine hesitancy among people.

"Vaccine hesitancy is a social perspective but today, PM Modi taking the jab on the first day itself is a big message that will encourage the people to take the vaccine", he said, adding that gradually the vaccine hesitancy will end.

(Inputs from ANI)