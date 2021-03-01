Union Ministers Jaishankar, Jitendra Singh Receive First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Unions Minister S Jaishankar, Jitendra Singh received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as the second phase nationwide inoculation drive for citizens above 60, and those between 45-59 with co-morbidities started today, March 1.

Tweeting a picture of himself getting the COVID jab, Jaishankar informed the country that he chose to be administered Covaxin, the vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech. Expressing his emotions, he wrote that he was feeling "secure" after taking the vaccine.

Got my jab. For the curious, it was #Covaxin.



Felt secure, will travel safely. pic.twitter.com/8PL7PZMEsf — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 1, 2021

Singh also took to the microblogging site and shared a picture of him getting inoculated. In his tweet, he thanked the medical staff involved and motivated the countrymen to join the COVID-free India movement started by PM Modi by getting vaccinated.

Received Vaccine 1st dose at #AIIMS NDL.

I sincerely thank my medico colleagues led by Dr Randeep Guleria, whose illustrious father was my Examiner in Medicine. Also, thanks Dr Arti for your personal indulgence.

Let all join the #COVID-free India movement led by PM @narendramodi. pic.twitter.com/Km61tayBGm — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) March 1, 2021

Earlier in the day, kicking off phase-2 of India's COVID vaccination program, Prime Minister Modi received his first jab of the vaccine. Union HM Amit Shah and Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu were also administered with the COVID jab.

Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS.



Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.



I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive begins today

After the successful vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase, India begins with the second phase of the vaccination drive today. In the second phase, people aged 60 years or more as on January 1, 2022, and those with comorbidities who are in the age group of 45-59 years as on January 1, 2022, are eligible for vaccination. A total of 10,000 crore people across the country are estimated to be vaccinated in around 10,000 government health centres and 12,000 private centres.

States and districts will be required to pre-register COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) on the Co-WIN2.0 portal before the registration is opened for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with co-morbidities so that the list of CVCs is available to the citizens, the Union Health Ministry said. The registration begins today, March 1 at 9 am. The eligible beneficiaries can choose the centre of their choice and book an appointment based on the slots available.

The Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan gave details to the citizens regarding the second phases via a tweet.

Next phase of the world’s #LargestVaccineDrive against #COVID19 begins tomorrow.



Registration for people aged 60+ & 45-59 with comorbidity will open at 9 AM on Mar 01, 2021 on Co-WIN 2.0 portal - https://t.co/onObxFr7YT@PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA #largestVaccinationdrive pic.twitter.com/RSK3mKswBf — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) February 28, 2021

