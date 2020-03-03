Ratan Tata Says He Almost Got Married 2-3 Times, But Fear Held Him Back

Ratan Tata is popularly known for his multimillion company, Tata that belongs to India’s one of the first industries. The legendary industrialist’s company has been valued over $72 billion and he has been dominating a number of particular sectors with his company. Ratan Tata also belongs to one of the richest persons of Inda.

He recently spoke to a news publishing house and spoke about his past love interests. The owner of the Tata group revealed that he was seriously extremely close to getting married almost three to four times and each time he backed away for some reason. Read more about what Ratan Tata had to say about his past love life.

Ratan Tata's past love life

Ratan Tata spoke to a news publishing house and revealed that he was about to get married around 3-4 times in his life. But never could do so because he always backed off in fear or for one reason or another. In the same context, he also said that it wasn’t a bad thing what he did. He also ended the conversation by saying that it may have been more complex had the marriage taken place.

He was recently seen on Humans of Bombay Instagram post where he elaborated one of his love stories. Tata has also been in the headlines for joining and sharing outstanding posts on his social media. The industrialist has managed to attract around 1.02 million followers on his Instagram. Here are some posts shared by Ratan Tata on his Instagram.

