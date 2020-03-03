The Debate
'Entirely Upon Airlines To Charge For WiFi Facilities During Flight': Civil Aviation Min

General News

Hardeep Puri on the access of in-flight wi-fi services allowed to passengers onboard aircraft said, "I am happy that some airlines have started acting on it."

Hardeep Singh Puri

The central government on Monday permitted airlines operating in India to provide in-flight Wi-Fi services to passengers, according to an official notification. Reacting on this, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that he is "very happy" that airlines have already started acting on that.

'It is entirely a commercial decision'

Speaking to news agency ANI outside Parliament, he said, "We had notified the rules on 21st February and I am very happy that airlines have already started acting on that and one of the airlines, in fact, is going to implement it very soon. It is entirely on the airlines to make it complimentary or to charge for providing the service. It is entirely a commercial decision."

"The Pilot-in-Command may permit the access of Internet services by passengers on board an aircraft in flight, through Wi-Fi on board, when a laptop, smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, e-reader or a point of sale device is used in flight mode or aeroplane mode," the notification stated. While taking the delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 aircraft at Everett last Friday, Vistara CEO Leslie Thng had told reporters that it would be the first plane in India to provide in-flight Wi-Fi services.

No objections from the public received

An additional explanation has been added in the new rules saying an aircraft shall be deemed to be in flight when all its external doors are closed following embarkation until the moment when any such door is opened for disembarkation. The government in its latest notification has also mentioned that no objections from the public in respect of the draft rules have been received.

In August 2019, the Indian government in the draft of the amendment had also mentioned allowing cellular communication during flights. Furthermore, the Indian telecom regulator had in 2018 recommended that both Internet and mobile communications on board aircraft (MCA) service should be permitted as In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) in the Indian airspace.

Globally, many airlines are already offering wi-fi for passengers, but they currently have to switch off the facility when they enter the Indian airspace. AirAsia, Air France, British Airways, Egypt Air, Emirates, Air New Zealand, Malaysia Airlines, Qatar Airways and Virgin Atlantic are among 30 airlines that already allow mobile phone use on aircraft.

(With agency inputs)

