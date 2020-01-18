Parents Take WiFi Modem On Vacation After 'unappreciative' Kids Refuse To Go

A couple decided to take their modem, who they designated as the 'hardest-working member of the family' on vacation after their three 'unappreciative kids' refused to go, claiming that the vacation would be boring for them. Cassie and Chris Langan even shared pictures of the Modem enjoying the vacation.

A fun vacation with modem

Cassie and Chris Langan had planned to take a vacation to Warrnambool on January 12 but their kids complained that the trip would be boring and did not want to go. Instead of being discouraged by their children's refusal, the couple instead decided to take someone else, someone they deemed as the most hard-working member of their family, their Wi-fi modem.

In the Facebook post that Cassie uploaded, she explained the entire story and how they came to taking the modem on the trip with her and Chris and that the modem had a fantastic day. Cassie even took pictures of the Modem on their trip and posted them on Facebook.



The post quickly went viral on social media and has already garnered over 150 thousand likes and has been shared more than 70 thousand times. Many people commented on Cassie's post. One user commented that what the couple did was absolutely awesome and that she and her husband totally understand why the couple decided to take the modem in place of their unappreciative kids.

Another user commented and asked if the unappreciative children followed the modem on the vacation. While another one sarcastically stated that the couples kids must have loved the idea of the parents taking the modem with them on vacation. One user comment on the picture of the modem alongside a carnival game and a toy shark that she hoped that the modem enjoyed its prize (the toy shark). While another user wished they had thought of this brilliant idea.

