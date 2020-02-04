JP Nadda Attacks CM Kejriwal, Says 'Delhi Still Waiting For WiFi, 15 Lakh CCTVs'

With the Delhi elections approaching, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Tuesday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and stated that people were "still waiting" for the WiFi and 15 lakh CCTVs that he had promised to install in the capital. The BJP has been in a constant war of words with the AAP over their lack of effort in improving the infrastructure of the national capital, and this accusation is the latest addition to their list.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised the people of Delhi to install 15 lakh CCTV cameras and set up wi-fi across the capital. Till date, people are waiting for these cameras and wi-fi signals," said JP Nadda while addressing a public event.

BJP attacks AAP over Infrastructure

On Monday, while addressing a public rally in Karkardooma in New Delhi, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan stated that despite not being in government in Delhi over the last five years, the Modi-led government at the Centre did not shy away from the national capital's development.

He stated that the Union Government undertook infrastructure work amounting to Rs 1.25 lakh crore for the development of the national capital. He also lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in Delhi, accusing it of not bothering to start even a single project to improve the city's infrastructure.

"I want to remind the public that despite our government not being there in Delhi, the Modi government did works of Rs 1 to 1.25 lakh crore in the national capital. The AAP government did not start even one infrastructure project here," said Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Election to the 70-member assembly in Delhi will be held on February 8, while the results will be declared on February 11.

(With Agency Inputs)