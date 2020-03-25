BIG: UP Govt To Deliver Essentials To Doorsteps During 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown

In his address to the nation on March 24, PM Modi announced that starting midnight on March 24, the entire country will be under complete lockdown for the next 21 days to counter the Coronavirus. Assuring the people of Uttar Pradesh that there is no need to panic, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that vegetables, milk, medicines and other essential commodities will be delivered to houses of people from Wednesday.

'Don't step out of your houses'

"I would like to assure the 23 crore people of Uttar Pradesh that we have enough stock of essential items like vegetables, milk, medicines etc. For the safety of you and your family don't step out of your houses & maintain social distance," Adityanath said while speaking to news agency ANI.

"From tomorrow vegetables, milk, fruits, medicines and other essential commodities will be delivered to your doorsteps for which we have identified more than 10,000 vehicles. I appeal to you to not go to the market to buy essential items," he said. The state government will encourage home delivery by hotels and restaurants but will ensure people do not gather at these places.

'There is absolutely no need to panic'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people not to panic and assured citizens that there will be no shortage of essential commodities and medicines during the 21-day lockdown period. "There is absolutely no need to panic," PM Modi said in a tweet "Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this," he said.

My fellow citizens,



THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC.



Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this.



Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India.



Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

Advising people not to hoard essential items, PM Modi said, "By converging around shops, you are risking the spread of Covid-19. No panic buying, please. Please stay indoors." According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has reported about 536 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Eleven people have died so far due to the deadly virus.

