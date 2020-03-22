Yogi Adityanath Hails PM's Janta Curfew; Says 'social Distancing Best Way To Defeat Virus'

As the nation is abiding by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Janta Curfew call, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also appealed citizens to participate and do their duty in nations' interest. In an address to the nation on Thursday, PM Modi appealed for a nationwide Janta Curfew on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM.

Speaking to news agency, the Chief Minister Adityanath asserted social distancing to be the best way to defeat the pandemic and prevent its spread and further emphasised on the need for awareness of the same.

"Janta Curfew is being observed across the country today. It is a battle against #Coronavirus. Social distancing is the best way to defeat the pandemic and prevent its spread. I appeal to all the citizens to participate and do their duty in the national interest. State govt has also taken all essential measures to fight COVID-19," said Adityanath.

Taking to Twitter, the UP Chief Minister also asked everyone to make the fight against the epidemic successful with restraint, alertness, and awareness. His tweet in Hindi read: "I appeal to all of you to be a part of this campaign by the Prime Minister. Make the fight against the epidemic successful with your restraint, alertness, and awareness. Corona will lose, India will win."

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases in India has soared to around 330 and four deaths have been reported so far.

BJP Leaders abide by PM Modi's Janta Curfew

BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman extended their support for Janta Curfew. Taking to Twitter, Nadda asserted the curfew to be an important step by the public for the health of the public. His Tweet in Hindi read: "Today we need to unite and fight a big battle against the corona infection. The Janta Curfew is an important step by the public for the health of the public. I request all of you, with respect to the Janta Curfew. Obey the words spoken Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

आज हमें एकजुट होकर कोरोना संक्रमण के खिलाफ बड़ी लड़ाई लड़ने की जरूरत है। 'जनता कर्फ्यू', जनता के द्वारा, जनता के स्वास्थ्य के लिए अहम कदम है।



मेरा आप सभी से अनुरोध है, “जनता कर्फ्यू” के संदर्भ में आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी द्वारा कही गयी बातों का अक्षरश: पालन करे। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) March 22, 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman abiding by the curfew, asserted the need for collective action in order to mitigate the outbreak of the virus.

Abiding by @PMOIndia @narendramodi’s call for #JantaCurfew let’s stay indoors.

Only by collective action can we contain the virus. #IndiaFightsCorona — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) March 22, 2020

Janta Curfew

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to implement a nationwide Janta Curfew - a curfew by the people and for the people - on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM to avoid mass gatherings in an attempt to contain the Coronavirus spread. The Prime Minister stated that people should stay in their homes on March 22 and avoid going out unless extremely important. He further added that the Janta Curfew will help us prepare for the upcoming challenges.

Addressing the nation on Thursday, PM Modi said, "Today, I ask you all for you support to implement the Janata Curfew. Janata Curfew is a curfew of the people and by the people implemented by the people itself. This Sunday, that is after two days - March 22, morning 7 am to 9 pm in the night, all citizens should follow the Janta Curfew."

